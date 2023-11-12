Chase (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Texans, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out one practice and managing only limited participation in the other two this week, Chase took a questionable tag into Sunday and was viewed as a true game-time decision leading up to kickoff. While he ultimately did enough during pregame warmups to avoid the inactive list, Chase is likely suiting up at less-than-optimal health while he contends with a painful back bruise that he sustained on a hard fall to the turf in last week's win over the Bills. No reports have indicated that Chase will be on a strict snap count Sunday, so fantasy managers can probably feel comfortable keeping him active this week. Even if Chase does end up facing some in-game limitations, he could be heavily targeted whenever he's on the field, given that No. 2 wideout Tee Higgins (hamstring) is inactive for Week 10.