Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was non-committal Friday when asked about the chances of Chase (back) playing Sunday against the Texans, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Chase -- who returned to practice Thursday in a limited capacity -- was present for Friday's session. The Bengals' final Week 10 injury report will be released later Friday and will reveal the extent of Chase's participation, but look for the wideout to be deemed questionable to play this weekend. Meanwhile, Taylor has already confirmed that Tee Higgins (hamstring) won't be available versus Houston.