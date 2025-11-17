Chase has received a one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct during Cincinnati's loss to the Steelers in Week 11, ruling him out for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Chase is appealing the suspension, per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Despite Chase opting to appeal, it appears as though the superstar won't play Week 12 versus New England, leaving Tee Higgins in position as the clear No. 1 receiving option for quarterback Joe Flacco. Wideout Andrei Iosivas and tight end Noah Fant figure to be other beneficiaries of increased opportunities in the receiving came with Chase -- who has drawn double-digit targets in five of his last six appearances -- unavailable. Ben Baby of ESPN reports that there is notable precedent for Chase's suspension being upheld, as Jalen Carter was ejected from Philadelphia's game against the Cowboys in Week 1 after the first play from scrimmage for similar conduct, which the NFL viewed as a one-game suspension.