The NFL lifted Chase's one-game suspension Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Chase received the suspension for his role in an incident with Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey in Week 11, resulting in the wideout sitting out Sunday's loss to the Patriots. Though Chase technically has a roster exemption after the ban was lifted, he'll almost certainly be available for Thursday's road matchup with the Ravens, when the Bengals are expected to have No. 1 quarterback Joe Burrow (toe) back in the lineup.