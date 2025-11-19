Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Suspension upheld
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chase's one game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct was upheld upon appeal, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Chase will sit out Sunday's game against the Pats, and then return for the Thanksgiving Night game against the Ravens. With Chase out, look for Tee Higgins to get the lead in targets, though also the lead in attention from the Patriots' secondary.
