Chase caught 12 of 19 targets for 91 yards in Sunday's 39-38 loss to the Jets.

After setting a franchise record with 23 targets in the Week 7 win over Pittsburgh, Chase continued to see heavy volume from Joe Flacco, though a Jets secondary missing Sauce Gardner (concussion) did a surprisingly decent job of keeping Chase in check. Chase's fantasy managers won't be too disappointed with this outing, especially in PPR formats, though the Bengals will be kicking themselves for getting outscored 23-7 in the fourth quarter by a previously winless Jets team. Given how frequently Flacco looks his way, Chase has returned to the elite echelon of fantasy wide receivers ahead of a Week 9 home game versus the Bears.