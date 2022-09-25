Chase caught six of 10 targets for 29 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for minus-2 yards and losing a fumble in Sunday's 27-12 win over the Jets.

Chase made up for a first-quarter fumble by capitalizing on a blown coverage for an easy five-yard touchdown in the third. He led the Bengals in targets and catches but finished a distant third behind Tyler Boyd (105) and Tee Higgins (93) in receiving yards, as rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner did a decent job of keeping Chase in check. Another tough cornerback awaits Chase in Week 4, as Xavien Howard will be tasked with slowing down the star wide receiver when the Bengals host the Dolphins on Thursday.