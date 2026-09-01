Coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that Chase (knee) will be a limited participant in practice this week, and he "feels good about" where the wide receiver stands, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Chase injured his left knee at last Tuesday's session when he attempted to catch a deep ball and had an awkward landing. He exhibited a visible limp in the aftermath, but he later told Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer that it was a "little hyperextension," and he could have resumed practicing. Now that he's set to get back on the practice field after a week off of it, Chase will attempt to put the issue behind him ahead of a Week 1 matchup with the Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 13.