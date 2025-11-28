Chase brought in seven of 14 targets for 110 yards in the Bengals' 32-14 win over the Ravens on Thursday night.

Chase co-led the Bengals in receptions while easily setting the pace in receiving yards and targets on a night when Joe Burrow returned from a nine-game absence. The elite wideout was operating without Tee Higgins (concussion), and he finished with his fourth-highest target tally of the campaign while eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the fifth time on the season. Higgins will likely be back for a Week 14 road showdown against the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 7, but Chase should naturally remain Burrow's clear No. 1 target in a contest that could feature plenty of passing.