Chase (hip) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Hobson adds that coach Zac Taylor indicates that a decision on the wideout's Week 12 status will be made Sunday. Fortunately for those hoping to use Chase in fantasy lineups this weekend, the Bengals' kickoff versus Tennessee is at 1:00 ET.
