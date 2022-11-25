Chase (hip) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Hobson adds that coach Zac Taylor indicates that a decision on the wideout's Week 12 status will be made Sunday. Fortunately for those hoping to use Chase in fantasy lineups this weekend, the Bengals' kickoff versus Tennessee is at 1:00 ET.