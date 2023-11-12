Chase (back) is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Texans and considered truly 50-50 to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Chase is officially listed as questionable for Week 10, but it sounds like fantasy managers won't have clarification on his status until Cincinnati's inactives list is released 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The star wideout is at least confirmed to have avoided any structural damage, but the back bruise he suffered due to a hard landing Week 9 versus the Bills could still impact his availability. After Sunday's game against Houston, the Bengals will have a short turnaround before facing the Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Tee Higgins (hamstring) is already ruled out for Sunday.