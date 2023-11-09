Chase (back) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Head coach Zac Taylor acknowledged earlier in the week that Chase was contending with back soreness during this past Sunday's win over the Bills, resulting in the wideout sitting out the Bengals' first Week 10 practice Wednesday. Chase's ability to return to practice in some capacity a day later is a step in the right direction, though the receiver told Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic that he's still viewing himself as day-to-day and wouldn't yet commit to being available this Sunday against the Texans. Chase also characterized his injury as a back bruise rather than back soreness, after an MRI on Monday revealed nothing overly concerning. According to Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase said he felt "OK" during Thursday's session, and he plans to increase his activity Friday as he attempts to gauge whether he's in good condition to play this weekend.