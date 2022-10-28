Coach Zac Taylor confirmed Friday that Chase "will miss time with (a) hip injury and will make a full recovery," Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Per Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer, Taylor didn't outline a timetable for Chase's recovery, while noting that the Bengals have a few more days to decide whether Chase will be placed on IR. ESPN's Ben Baby previously relayed that the wideout is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, and if Chase does land on IR he'd miss at least four games. In his absence, beginning Monday night against the Browns, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are poised to lead the Bengals' wideout corps, with Mike Thomas and Trent Taylor candidates to log added WR snaps.