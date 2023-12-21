Coach Zac Taylor has ruled Chase (shoulder) out for Saturday's game against the Steelers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Per Hobson, Taylor noted Thursday that Chase will be viewed as week-to-week, which clouds the wideout's status for the Bengals' Week 17 contest against the Chiefs on Dec. 31. In Chase's absence, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are slated to lead the team's WR corps, with Andrei Iosivas, Trenton Irwin and Charlie Jones candidates see added snaps as well.