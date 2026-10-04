Chase (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Chase was taken out of the game to be checked for a possible concussion after his facemask was pulled at the end of a four-yard catch in the second quarter. With the superstar wide receiver done for the day, Tee Higgins will be Joe Burrow's top target in the passing game, with Dohnte Meyers, Mitchell Tinsley, running back Chase Brown and tight end Mike Gesicki all in line for bigger roles for the rest of the game. Chase will need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to be available for Week 5 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Oct. 11.