Chase (shoulder) isn't practicing Wednesday, but he is working out on the rehab field with training staff, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Chase missed Saturday's loss to the Steelers and is in danger of missing Sunday's game at Kansas City, though coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that the wideout is making progress, per Ben Baby of ESPN.com. Rookie Andrei Iosivas got most of the snaps alongside Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd in Week 16, with veteran Trenton Irwin operating as the No. 4 receiver.