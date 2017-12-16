Bengals' Jarveon Williams: Called up by Bengals
Williams was promoted to the Bengals' active roster Saturday, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Williams has spent the entirety of his rookie season on the Bengals' practice unit, but will get the opportunity to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Vikings. It looks like the Bengals were looking to add depth to their running back corps, as starter Joe Mixon (concussion) is considered questionable fr the contest. Williams does not figure to have much of an impact on offense, but he could receive an opportunity to impress via special teams.
