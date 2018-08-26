Williams injured his knee and will not return to Sunday's preseason game against the Bills, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The severity of Williams' injury is yet to be determined, but any sort of extended absence likely hurts his chances of making the Bengals' 53-man roster.

