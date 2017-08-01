Bengals' Jarveon Williams: Passes physical
Williams (undisclosed) passed a physical Monday and was able to practice with the team, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports.
Williams started all four years at the University of Texas at San Antonio, and he had over 1,000 all-purpose yards each of his final two years. The Bengals have some serious talent at running back with rookie veteran Giovani Bernard, Jeremy Hill, and highly-touted rookie Joe Mixon. Williams faces an uphill battle to win playing time in Cincinnati.
