Driskel was 14-for-20 for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' two-minute drill in the second quarter in Thursday's preseason finale.

Veteran backup Matt Barkley got hurt early in this one, but Driskel has had a better run than him against similar competition over the preseason. We'll see if the Bengals seek out a veteran improvement to be Andy Dalton's backup or be willing to ride it out with Driskel.