Bengals' Jeff Driskel: First game with multiple passing TDs
Driskel completed 13 of 19 attempts for 133 yards and two touchdowns, adding five rushes for 21 yards during Sunday's 26-18 loss to the Browns.
Driskel has been anything but dynamic as a passer in four starts for the Bengals this season, completing a respectable 60.3 percent of his throws since Dec. 2, but averaging fewer than 145 passing YPG over his past three outings. The former 6th-round pick came on late against Cleveland on Sunday, but was utterly anemic through the first half of the contest, completing just 2 of 6 attempts for three passing yards. Coming into the weekend, Driskel had failed to finish better than QB21 in any of his three starts (standard scoring) -- with a 154-yard outing in Week 16, that trend is unlikely to change. Week 17 brings a formidable matchup, facing a Steelers defense that ranks second in the NFL in sacks (46) and 13th in passing yards allowed per game (237).
