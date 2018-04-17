Driskel (arm) said Monday that his broken arm feels excellent and the quarterback is hoping to be cleared for on-field drills in late May, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Driskel broke his left, non-throwing arm in practice last December. It sounds like he's close to a full recovery and will at least be present for voluntary workouts this month. The 2016 sixth-rounder is currently the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart with the Bengals' incumbent backup, AJ McCarron, having signed with the Bills this offseason.