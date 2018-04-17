Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Hoping to be cleared in May
Driskel (arm) said Monday that his broken arm feels excellent and the quarterback is hoping to be cleared for on-field drills in late May, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Driskel broke his left, non-throwing arm in practice last December. It sounds like he's close to a full recovery and will at least be present for voluntary workouts this month. The 2016 sixth-rounder is currently the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart with the Bengals' incumbent backup, AJ McCarron, having signed with the Bills this offseason.
More News
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Not expected to miss offseason workouts•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Recovering from broken arm•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Returning to practice•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Will not need surgery•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Broken thumb feared•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...