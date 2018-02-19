Driskel underwent surgery to repair the broken left arm he suffered in late December and isn't expected to miss time when the Bengals begin their offseason workout program in April, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Driskel, the Bengals' No. 3 quarterback last season, suffered the injury to his non-throwing arm while taking reps at wide receiver in a practice and landing awkwardly on an attempted catch. Though Driskel's surgery required the insertion of a rod into his arm for stabilization, it doesn't sound like he'll face any restrictions by the time Organized Team Activities get underway. With an arbitration ruling granting AJ McCarron free agency status this spring and the signal caller not expected to re-sign with Cincinnati, Driskel could enter training camp as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, barring the Bengals adding other experienced or NFL-ready options via trade, free agency or the draft.