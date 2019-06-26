Driskel is facing competition from rookie Ryan Finley for the backup quarterback job, Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Driskel served as a third-stringer in 2016 and 2017 before climbing to No. 2 in 2018. While the Bengals' decision to draft Finley in the fourth round threatens his placement on the depth chart, it's possible Cincinnati carries all three signal callers on the active roster when the regular season rolls around anyway. In any case, it'd likely take a strong preseason from Finley for the organization to feel comfortable with having a rookie serve as the backup behind Andy Dalton, who's coming off thumb surgery.