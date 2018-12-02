Driskel completed 25 of 38 passes for 236 yards, a touchdown and an interception during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Broncos. He also lost a fumble during the contest.

So much of Sunday's game was about Driskel handling the rush. Early in the third quarter, the Bengals driving, Driskel was flustered by the rush and floated one to safety Justin Simmons. On the very next drive, Driskel hung in against the rush an uncorked a 30-yard strike to Cody Core for a catch-and-run touchdown, a sign of some improvement though his afternoon did also feature a strip sack and intentional-grounding call. It was somewhat surprising that the Bengals didn't have the athletic Driskel run more on Sunday as he finished with three yards on three carries despite averaging 8.2 yards per carry and scoring two rushing touchdowns in reserve duty this season. After struggling against an injury-riddled Denver pass defense, Driskel gets a Chargers defense next Sunday that ranks in the top 10 in the league in opponent passer rating at just 87.4.