Driskel completed 17 of 29 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown while rushing three times for nine yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-20 loss to the Browns.

Driskel came in with his team down big after Andy Dalton injured his thumb. He promptly cut the deficit to 35-14 with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd, then called his own number from two yards out to complete the scoring with eight minutes remaining. Should Dalton be forced to miss extended time, the 25-year-old Florida native showed here that he can capably run the offense. The Bengals will host the Broncos in Week 13.