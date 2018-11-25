Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Replaces injured Dalton
Driskel completed 17 of 29 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown while rushing three times for nine yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-20 loss to the Browns.
Driskel came in with his team down big after Andy Dalton injured his thumb. He promptly cut the deficit to 35-14 with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd, then called his own number from two yards out to complete the scoring with eight minutes remaining. Should Dalton be forced to miss extended time, the 25-year-old Florida native showed here that he can capably run the offense. The Bengals will host the Broncos in Week 13.
More News
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Scores touchdown in garbage time•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Wins backup job•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Finishes preseason with flourish•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Backup job battle•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Struggles in offseason program•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Hoping to be cleared in May•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...