Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Returning to practice
Driskel (thumb) will return to practice Wednesday.
Driskel was placed on injured reserve at the beginning of the regular season after injuring his thumb in the Bengals' preseason finale. If the Bengals decide to move the rookie quarterback to the active roster for the final weeks of the season, he will likely assume the No. 3 spot on the depth chart behind Andy Dalton and AJ McCarron.
