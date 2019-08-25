Driskel is on the Bengals' roster bubble, having fallen behind Ryan Finley on the depth chart to be the Bengals' No. 2 quarterback, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

It was revealing Thursday when Driskel didn't get any action against the Giants in the Bengals' third preseason game of the year. As Dehner points out, a conversion to a Taysom Hill-like role seems unlikely.

