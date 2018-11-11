Driskel replaced Andy Dalton in the fourth quarter of Sunday's blowout loss to the Saints and ran for a 27-yard touchdown.

Driskel ended up with two carries for 35 yards, and also completed two passes on three attempts for 45 yards. There's no quarterback controversy in Cincinnati, but it appears at least that Driskel meets the minimum standards to be a competent backup quarterback.

