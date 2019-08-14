Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Seeing WR reps
Driskel saw reps at wide receiver and punt returner in Tuesday's practice, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.
Ryan Finley is going to get the No. 2 role in Thursday's preseason game against Washington and might be the favorite to beat out Driskel as the backup, so Driskel is trying to find other ways to contribute to the team.
