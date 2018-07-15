Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Struggles in offseason program
Driskel struggled with accuracy throughout OTAs and minicamp this spring, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.
With incumbent No. 2 quarterback AJ McCarron (Bills) out of the picture, Driskel is competing with Matt Barkley and seventh-round rookie Logan Woodside for the backup role behind Andy Dalton. However, it doesn't sound like any of the three have emerged as a leading candidate for the job, as Barkley also reportedly struggled with accuracy this offseason, while Woodside received minimal reps during team drills. Regardless, Driskel's mere participation in 11-on-11 work throughout the spring suggests the signal caller has long been cleared from the broken arm that required surgery this past winter. With no reported setbacks to date, Driskel appears to be entering camp at full health.
More News
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Hoping to be cleared in May•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Not expected to miss offseason workouts•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Recovering from broken arm•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Returning to practice•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Will not need surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 fantasy busts: Avoid Jordy Nelson
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Kupp
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
2018 sleepers: Target Cooper, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB projections: Cool on Wilson
Heath Cummings specializes in detailed statistical analysis and just released his QB ranki...
-
Expectations: Projections for all 32
We've previewed every team in the NFL to get you ready for Fantasy season. Find them all h...
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Cooks
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts.