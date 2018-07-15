Driskel struggled with accuracy throughout OTAs and minicamp this spring, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.

With incumbent No. 2 quarterback AJ McCarron (Bills) out of the picture, Driskel is competing with Matt Barkley and seventh-round rookie Logan Woodside for the backup role behind Andy Dalton. However, it doesn't sound like any of the three have emerged as a leading candidate for the job, as Barkley also reportedly struggled with accuracy this offseason, while Woodside received minimal reps during team drills. Regardless, Driskel's mere participation in 11-on-11 work throughout the spring suggests the signal caller has long been cleared from the broken arm that required surgery this past winter. With no reported setbacks to date, Driskel appears to be entering camp at full health.