Driskel will take over as the Bengals' starting quarterback after Andy Dalton (thumb) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Driskel was competent after replacing Dalton in the second half of Sunday's 35-20 loss to the Browns, completing 17 of 29 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown while adding three carries for nine yards and another score. Selected by the 49ers in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Driskel never stuck in San Francisco but was claimed off waivers by Cincinnati that same year and has lingered as a depth option for parts of three seasons. The 25-year-old is unlikely to match Dalton in terms of passing skill, but he could bring an element of mobility to the Cincinnati offense after running a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at the 2016 Scouting Combine. Even so, it's still difficult to spin this as anything but bad news for Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green (toe) as well as complementary weapons C.J. Uzomah, John Ross and Giovani Bernard.