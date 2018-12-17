Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Throws for 130 yards
Driskel completed 14 of 33 pass attempts for 130 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 30-14 win over the Raiders. He also carried seven times for 32 yards.
Driskel struggled to connect with his pass catchers, completing an uninspiring 42 percent of his pass attempts while averaging 3.9 yards per attempt. He didn't generate any plays longer than 30 yards, though he did manage to connect with Tyler Boyd for a seven-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Driskel has failed to top 175 passing yards in three of his four starts, posting five total touchdowns with three turnovers in that stretch. He shouldn't be relied on for fantasy production even in a favorable matchup with the Browns next Sunday.
More News
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Unable to push ball downfield•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Pressured in first career start•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Taking over as starter•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Replaces injured Dalton•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Scores touchdown in garbage time•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Wins backup job•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15