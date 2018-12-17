Driskel completed 14 of 33 pass attempts for 130 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 30-14 win over the Raiders. He also carried seven times for 32 yards.

Driskel struggled to connect with his pass catchers, completing an uninspiring 42 percent of his pass attempts while averaging 3.9 yards per attempt. He didn't generate any plays longer than 30 yards, though he did manage to connect with Tyler Boyd for a seven-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Driskel has failed to top 175 passing yards in three of his four starts, posting five total touchdowns with three turnovers in that stretch. He shouldn't be relied on for fantasy production even in a favorable matchup with the Browns next Sunday.