Driskel completed 18 of 27 attempts for 170 yards and one touchdown, adding two rushes for 12 yards during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Chargers.

Driskel posted an impressive completion rate of 66.7 percent against the Chargers' ultra-talented defense, but only two of his 18 completions yielded 15 or more yards. The 2016 sixth-round pick has failed to stand out in his first foray as a starting quarterback in the NFL, posting QBRs of 18.4 and 36.5 against the Chargers and Broncos. His offensive line hasn't done him any favors by surrendering seven sacks over his first two career starts, but Driskel has been unable to push the ball downfield even when provided ample time, averaging a stagnant 6.35 yards per attempt. Week 15 present a matchup against an Oakland defense that has struggled mightily in pressuring opposing passers this year, collecting just 11 sacks as a team (31st-ranked Miami has twice as many sacks with 22).