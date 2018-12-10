Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Unable to push ball downfield
Driskel completed 18 of 27 attempts for 170 yards and one touchdown, adding two rushes for 12 yards during Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Chargers.
Driskel posted an impressive completion rate of 66.7 percent against the Chargers' ultra-talented defense, but only two of his 18 completions yielded 15 or more yards. The 2016 sixth-round pick has failed to stand out in his first foray as a starting quarterback in the NFL, posting QBRs of 18.4 and 36.5 against the Chargers and Broncos. His offensive line hasn't done him any favors by surrendering seven sacks over his first two career starts, but Driskel has been unable to push the ball downfield even when provided ample time, averaging a stagnant 6.35 yards per attempt. Week 15 present a matchup against an Oakland defense that has struggled mightily in pressuring opposing passers this year, collecting just 11 sacks as a team (31st-ranked Miami has twice as many sacks with 22).
More News
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Pressured in first career start•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Taking over as starter•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Replaces injured Dalton•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Scores touchdown in garbage time•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Wins backup job•
-
Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Finishes preseason with flourish•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14