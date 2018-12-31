Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Unimpressive season finale
Driskel completed 12 of 24 passes for 95 yards in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Steelers. He also added two carries for 13 yards.
Driskel failed to get anything going offensively for the Bengals as the team's only touchdown came on an interception returned for a score. The performance marked the first time he failed to break 100 passing yards as well as the only time he failed to throw at least one touchdown pass in six games where he saw significant action. In his defense, his receiving weapons were depleted with A.J. Green (foot) and Tyler Boyd (knee) out entering the game, and he lost Cody Core to an elbow injury during the game. Regardless, Driskel is highly unlikely to enter 2019 as the team's starting quarterback, even if they move on from Andy Dalton.
