Bengals' Jeff Driskel: Wins backup job
Driskel is left as the Bengals' backup quarterback after Matt Barkley (knee) was placed on injured reserve, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Given that he completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 7.7 yards per attempt during the preseason, Driskel might have won the job even if Barkley hadn't injured his knee. It still isn't a situation that would inspire any confidence in the event of an Andy Dalton injury.
