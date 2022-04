The Bengals selected Gunter in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 252nd overall.

A three-year starter at Coastal Carolina, Gunter compiled the second most sacks (18) of any Chanticleer across his collegiate career. At 6-foot-4, 258 pounds, the soon-to-be 23-year-old certainly has the body type to be an effective pass rusher at the NFL, but he needs to refine his technique and build up stamina in order to do so.