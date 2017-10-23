Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Eight snaps in Sunday's loss

Hill was on the field for only eight offensive plays in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, carrying four times for seven yards.

Weirdly enough, however, Hill was on the field for the first drives of each half. Many Bengals fans would argue that he received eight snaps too many, given how well teammate Joe Mixon ran the ball.

