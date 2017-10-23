Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Eight snaps in Sunday's loss
Hill was on the field for only eight offensive plays in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, carrying four times for seven yards.
Weirdly enough, however, Hill was on the field for the first drives of each half. Many Bengals fans would argue that he received eight snaps too many, given how well teammate Joe Mixon ran the ball.
More News
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Phase-out continues•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Phasing out of Bengals' offense•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: More of same uninspiring output•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Struggles to find running room in Week 2 loss•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Trails team's backs in touches•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Not limited at practice•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...