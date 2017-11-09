Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Held out of practice

Hill (ankle) wasn't present for Thursday's practice, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Hill's ankle injury came out of nowhere to sideline him for the Week 9 loss to the Jaguars, but a Week 10 absence would be less surprising given that he has yet to see the field for either of the Bengals' first two practices. Look for the Bengals to issue formal word on Hill's status for Sunday's game against the Titans following their final practice of the week Friday. Regardless of Hill's health, rookie Joe Mixon looks poised to head the Bengals' backfield once again.