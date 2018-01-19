Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Not expected back
Jim Owczarski and Paul Dehner Jr. of the Cincinnati Enquirer relay that Hill (ankle) seems unlikely to return to the Bengals.
Hill, who is bouncing back from season-ending ankle surgery, previously indicated that he "should be back to (himself) "in January, noting that he elected to address his ankle woes back in November in order to put himself in the best possible position heading into free agency. The Enquirer report projects the possibility of Hill returning to the Bengals at one percent. That sounds reasonable, given that the team drafted Joe Mixon last April and still has Giovani Bernard under contract through 2019.
