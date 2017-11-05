Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Out with ankle injury Sunday
Hill is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to an ankle injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Hill wasn't listed on the Bengals' injury report at any point during the week, so his appearance on the inactive list was a major surprise. It's unclear if he picked up the ankle issue at some point in practice this week or if soreness set in during the hours leading up to game time, but more information on Hill's health should come later Sunday. Hill had been serving as the Bengals' starting running back, but in recent weeks, he's typically seen only a few touches at the start of both halves before giving way to Joe Mixon. The rookie running back will fill Hill's starting role in Week 9, with Giovani Bernard likely entering the contest whenever Mixon requires a breather.
More News
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Rides the bench again•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Eight snaps in Sunday's loss•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Phase-out continues•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Phasing out of Bengals' offense•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: More of same uninspiring output•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Struggles to find running room in Week 2 loss•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...