Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Out with ankle injury Sunday

Hill is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to an ankle injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hill wasn't listed on the Bengals' injury report at any point during the week, so his appearance on the inactive list was a major surprise. It's unclear if he picked up the ankle issue at some point in practice this week or if soreness set in during the hours leading up to game time, but more information on Hill's health should come later Sunday. Hill had been serving as the Bengals' starting running back, but in recent weeks, he's typically seen only a few touches at the start of both halves before giving way to Joe Mixon. The rookie running back will fill Hill's starting role in Week 9, with Giovani Bernard likely entering the contest whenever Mixon requires a breather.