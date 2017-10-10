Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Phase out continues
Hill once again got the start for the Bengals on Sunday against the Bills, but had just four carries for 16 yards with no targets in the passing game.
For some reason the Bengals feel compelled to use Hill on their first offensive series, but when it mattered most, it was Joe Mixon in the game.
