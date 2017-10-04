Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Phasing out of Bengals' offense
Hill rushed for 16 yards on six carries and added a 10-yard catch in Sunday's 31-7 win over Cleveland.
The Bengals opened the season with a fairly even mix of Hill, Giovani Bernard, and rookie Joe Mixon. Four weeks in, it's clear that the team is running with Mixon and a sprinkling of Bernard on passing downs. Hill is averaging just over seven touches per game and has yet to find the end zone after averaging a score every 0.62 games in his first three seasons. On Sunday, Hill was on the field for just 12 of 64 offensive snaps as compared to 31 for Mixon and 21 for Bernard.
