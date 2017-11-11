Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Placed on injured reserve
The Bengals have placed Hill (ankle) on the Reserve/Injured list, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Hill's addition to the Reserve/Injured list means rookie Joe Mixon will presumably handle the bulk of the work in the Bengals' backfield for the remainder of the season. Giovani Bernard also figures to play a change-of-pace role for the team. Hill's 2017 season will end with 116 yards accumulated on 37 carries, but he failed to reach the end zone for the first time in his four year career.
More News
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...