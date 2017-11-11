Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Placed on injured reserve

The Bengals have placed Hill (ankle) on the Reserve/Injured list, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hill's addition to the Reserve/Injured list means rookie Joe Mixon will presumably handle the bulk of the work in the Bengals' backfield for the remainder of the season. Giovani Bernard also figures to play a change-of-pace role for the team. Hill's 2017 season will end with 116 yards accumulated on 37 carries, but he failed to reach the end zone for the first time in his four year career.