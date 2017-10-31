Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Rides the bench again

Hill rushed for 11 yards on four carries in Sunday's 24-23 win over the Colts.

Hill, who Cincinnati has featured prominently in recent seasons, has yet to top eight touches in a game this season and has not managed to reach five in any of his last three games. What potentially makes matters worse is that he's actually getting the ball more than half the time he's on the field. The fourth-year power back has eight touches on just 15 offensive snaps over the past two weeks. Hill, more so than Giovani Bernard, has been hurt by Cincinnati rolling with rookie Joe Mixon.