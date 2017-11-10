Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Ruled out this week

Hill (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Hill's second straight game absence paves the way for Joe Mixon to continue to handle the bulk of the work in the Bengals' backfield Sunday, with Giovani Bernard also on hand to work in a change-of-pace role in Week 10.

