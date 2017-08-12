Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Runs hard in preseason opener

Hill carried seven times for 26 yards and failed to secure his only target in Friday's 23-12 preseason win over the Bucs.

Hill has seen action in 47 out of a possible 48 games in his first three seasons and notched 667 carries over that span, but he's facing an imposing challenge this summer in the form of talented rookie Joe Mixon. Friday, Hill notably carried three times for 16 yards over the Bengals' first four plays before Mixon began seeing some touches. Both players ended up turning in solid efforts on the night, lending credence to the theory that the 24-year-old won't cede his starting spot to Mixon without a fight. Hill will look to continue making his case in next Saturday's contest versus the Chiefs.