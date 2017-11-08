Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Starts week with absence

Hill (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hill wasn't listed on last week's injury report, but he was a late scratch for Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Jaguars due to an ankle injury. His absence allowed Joe Mixon to log a season-high snap share of 72 percent, though it equated to only 28 snaps due to Jacksonville's dominance of possession. Another absence would improve Mixon's outlook for Sunday's game in Tennessee.

