Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Starts week with absence
Hill (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Hill wasn't listed on last week's injury report, but he was a late scratch for Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Jaguars due to an ankle injury. His absence allowed Joe Mixon to log a season-high snap share of 72 percent, though it equated to only 28 snaps due to Jacksonville's dominance of possession. Another absence would improve Mixon's outlook for Sunday's game in Tennessee.
More News
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Out with ankle injury Sunday•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Rides the bench again•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Eight snaps in Sunday's loss•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Phase-out continues•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Phasing out of Bengals' offense•
-
Bengals' Jeremy Hill: More of same uninspiring output•
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.