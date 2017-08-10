Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Still in the mix for touches

Though rookie Joe Mixon has impressed coach Marvin Lewis, per the Bengals' official site, Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer suggests that Hill remains a candidate to start at running back for the Bengals.

Hill is listed atop the Bengals' posted unofficial depth chart, but based on talent and upside, Mixon remains the more appealing fantasy option. Underscoring how unofficial the current depth chart is that depth guy/special-teamer Cedric Peerman is listed as the team's third-stringer, behind Hill and Giovani Bernard, but ahead of Mixon. While we suspect that it's only a matter of time before Mixon supplants Hill, that's an outcome that has yet to be solidified by the team, thus affording Hill the opportunity to make a case to retain a share of the team's backfield touches. Regardless of who takes the Bengals' first snap at running back in Week 1, there figures to be some form of time-share out of the gate. In such scenarios, the "hot hand" tends to prevail and Hill's sub-4.0 YPC average over the past two seasons and the fact that Bernard is coming off an ACL injury, supports the notion that Mixon will emerge as such.