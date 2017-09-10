Bengals' Jeremy Hill: Trails team's backs in touches
Hill rushed for 26 yards on six carries and added a catch for a loss of two yards in Sunday's loss to Baltimore.
Though none of the Bengals' three backs cracked 12 touches on Sunday, due in part to the team nursing a deficit throughout the game, Hill's performance was particularly disappointing, as he trailed the group with seven touches and tied Joe Mixon for the a team-low 24 yards. With three talented backs, something will eventually have to give in the Bengals' backfield. Though he holds the starting job, Hill doesn't have the big-play ability of Mixon or Giovani Bernard, and he therefore may be the one to see his exposure reduced. Notably, none of his touches Sunday came after the first drive of the second half.
